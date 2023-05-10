1
Menu
News

We will do the right thing when IMF deal goes through - Economist

Priscilla Twumasi Baffour23456 Economist, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economist, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour has stated that after the current crisis that Ghana is going through, there would be a change in attitude when the financial support being sought from the International Monetary Fund goes through.

According to her, she is optimistic that Ghana has learned valuable lessons from the current economic crisis.

She added that the government must show fiscal discipline and also embark on rigorous revenue mobilisation to drive down the debt levels.

“We have gone through an unexpected term. For instance, through the current challenges, external shocks, and also because of the way we have managed affairs internally. I believe that it is important as a country to work on our revenue mobilisation drive to increase revenue generation domestically,” she was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

Dr. Twumasi added that she is hopeful that the IMF deal may help Ghana to tread cautiously.

“As we are all anxiously waiting for the IMF programme, once we get this deal, hopefully, we will do the right thing. We should not find ourselves back in this precarious situation at any point in the future,” she added.

SSD/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
Related Articles: