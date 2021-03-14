We will improve upon living standards this year – Alan Kyerematen

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has reiterated Government’s commitment to improve upon the economic wellbeing of Ghanaians.

His comment follows the budget presentation which took place in Parliament on Friday March 12, 2021 by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as Leader of Government Business.



On his Facebook page, Mr. Kyerematen described the budget as a strategy designed to solve Ghana’s Covid-19 related challenges.



He wrote: “Yesterday in Parliament, we witnessed the presentation of a clear strategy that is designed to lift this nation out of the various challenges imposed on us by the COVID-19.”



In an earlier post, he indicated that the goal of his ministry was to lead Government’s industrialization agenda, create jobs and to play his part in realizing the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

In the latest, he reiterated government’s commitment to act on same to raise the living standard of Ghanaians.



He said: “The Akufo-Addo led Government in 2021 will continue restoring economic fundamentals, building industries and creating jobs to ensure ‘cash-for-the-people,’ thereby improving the livelihood of Ghanaians.”



The Trade and Industry Minister also lauded the Leader of Government business for his role as a stand-in for Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, who usually read the budget but is indisposed.



“Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu did a good job presenting the 2021 budget and economic statement and deserves to be applauded,” he concluded.