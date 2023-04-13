We will make sure you rule from exile - NDC man serves notice to NPP

Henry Osei Akoto says he will ensure the NPP does not have its way

Henry Osei Akoto, a former National Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) insists that it will not hand over power in 2024, even after it loses the elections, then they will have to do so from exile.

He explained that since it appears the ruling party is bent on holding on to power even in a democracy, they would make sure that they are only able to continue doing that outside the shores of Ghana.



In a series of tweets in reaction to the comments made by Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, and Minister of Food and Agriculture, recently, Henry Akoto stressed that the NDC is also ready to match any violence the NPP brings.



“Be rest assured that the NDC will employ every means necessary to win election 2024. Whatever it takes!” he tweeted.



He also sent a strong word to the NPP and Bryan Acheampong that he would ensure that their love for political power beyond 2024 - even in an instance they lose, does not happen within Ghana.



“If you won't hand over power when you lose, we will make sure you rule from exile, not in Ghana,” he said in another tweet.



The NDC and the NPP have been going at each in the last few days after the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, told party supporters in Kwahu that his party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition party.

“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men![He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” he said.



A number of NDC members and leaders have since called out the minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, calling on the police to have him arrested for the comments.



