We will make the register a wholly Ghanaian-owned enterprise – EC

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa, has said that everything humanly possible will be done to ensure the nation’s electoral register is purged of all ineligible voters, especially foreigners who have found their way onto the electoral roll.

Speaking at the 9th edition of the Let the Citizens Know series, a platform created by the EC to engage citizens on the electoral process, the EC’s Chairperson said that it is confident about its Challenge System adjudication body – instituted in all districts across the country to do a good job and allow qualified person to stay on the register while expunging ineligible applicants.



“We are confident the register that will be used for the 2020 elections will be a wholly Ghanaian-owned enterprise, reflecting qualified Ghanaians and Ghanaians only,” Mrs. Mensa stressed; noting that the Commission is mindful of the infiltration of foreigners and minors into the voter roll.



“The process of de-duplication and adjudication that is currently on going will flag multiple registrations in the system. Additionally, the Challenge System put in place during the registration and exhibition exercise will further flag unqualified voters on the register.

“Ultimately this process will contribute to cleaning the register and ensure its integrity and credibility ahead of the 2020 election. We are confident that at the end of the day we will present Ghanaians with a register that reflect Ghanaians only. A wholly Ghanaian-owned endeavour,” she repeated.



Meanwhile, a total of 16,963,306 voters were captured in the provisional electoral roll, exceeding the Commission’s 15 million eligible voters target. The figure is slightly above the 16,845,420 registered voters in the old voter register.

