We will miss her – Akufo-Addo mourns Ama Ata Aidoo

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the family of the late Prof Ama Ata Aidoo, following her demise.

In a series of tweets shared on Friday, June 2, 2023, the president said that he was devastated after hearing the news of Ama Ata Aidoo's death.



He described Ama Ata Aidoo as one of the outstanding writers Ghana and the African continent has had.



“I heard of the news of the death of Ama Ata Aidoo with sadness and sorrow. I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to her children and family on their great loss.



“She was my contemporary at the University of Ghana, someone with whom I enjoyed friendly and productive relations. Ama Ata Aidoo was a big Ghanaian, and one of the outstanding writers of her generation.



“Through her work, she made a tremendous contribution to the development of our country and continent, and expressed so many of our feelings about our fate as Ghanaians and, indeed, as Africans,” parts of the tweet read.



Renowned Ghanaian writer, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, sadly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The family of the esteemed literary icon announced her demise.



Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, known for her exceptional contributions to African literature, bid farewell after a brief illness.



Her passing leaves a void in the literary world, as she touched the hearts and minds of readers worldwide with her insightful and thought-provoking works.



The acclaimed writer, born on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, Ghana, achieved international recognition for her novel "Our Sister Killjoy" and her play "Anowa."



Prof. Aidoo's literary prowess extended beyond the boundaries of fiction, encompassing poetry, drama, and essays.



Her works tackled diverse themes, including gender roles, African identity, and post-colonialism, resonating with readers across generations.

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo's contributions to the literary landscape have been widely celebrated, earning her numerous accolades throughout her career.



She received the Commonwealth Writers' Prize for Best Book in Africa for her novel "Changes" in 1992.



Additionally, she was honoured with the prestigious Ghanatta Award for Literature in 2018, recognizing her enduring impact on Ghanaian and African literature.



Beyond her writing, Prof. Aidoo was an educator and advocate for women's empowerment.



She served as a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana and was actively involved in promoting education and the arts in her country.



As news of her passing spreads, tributes pour in from fellow writers, scholars, and admirers of her work. Many recognize Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo as a trailblazer who fearlessly challenged societal norms and opened doors for African women writers.

Her literary legacy will continue to inspire and shape the literary landscape for years to come.



The family of Prof. Aidoo requests privacy during this time of mourning, as they prepare to bid their final farewell to a beloved relative and celebrate the indelible mark she left on the world of literature.



View the president’s tweets below:





She was my contemporary at the University of Ghana, someone with whom I enjoyed friendly and productive relations. Ama Ata Aidoo was a big Ghanaian, and one of the outstanding writers of her generation. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) June 2, 2023

I heard of the news of the death of Ama Ata Aidoo with sadness and sorrow. I extend deepest sympathies and condolences to her children and family on their great loss. pic.twitter.com/KPSBc6REFD — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) June 2, 2023

We will miss her; the continent and the world will miss her. She had a reach that was beyond Ghana. May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen! — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) June 2, 2023

Through her work, she made a tremendous contribution to the development of our country and continent, and expressed so many of our feelings about our fate as Ghanaians and, indeed, as Africans. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) June 2, 2023

IB/WA