We will never forget your kindness to our father – Family of Sheikh Salisu Shaban to Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The family of the late Islamic Cleric, Mohammed Salisu Shaban, has paid glowing tribute to Vice President Dr Mahamudu for his kindness to the late cleric.

At the dua (Islamic funeral) of Sheikh Salisu Shaban held in Accra on Sunday, June 6 2021, in Accra, the family commended Dr Bawumia for the support he showed to the Sheikh.



Speaking on behalf of the family, the late Imam’s brother, Sheikh Ahmad Tijani, said Dr Bawumia showed their father much respect, love and care when he was alive and in his absence.



“Your Excellency Mr Vice President, the brothers, children and family of Sheikh Mohammed Salisu Shaban will never forget what you have done for our Sheikh,” the brother said.



Sheikh Ahmad Tijani also commended Dr Bawumia for the respect he continues to show to all manner of persons in the country.

He called for prayers and support for the Vice President and the leadership of the country.



The family also extended special gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the state’s support towards the funeral of the Imam.



Sheikh Salisu Shaban passed away on April 27, 2021, and this weekend’s dua also marked his 40th-day Islamic prayers.



At the three days adua of the Sheikh, his family revealed how Vice President Bawumia extended support to the late Sheikh Salisu Shaban and his family.