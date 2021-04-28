We will not be in power forever - Kennedy Agyapong warns 'greedy' NPP members

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is MP for Assin Central

Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, has warned especially land grabbing members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the party will not be in power forever for which reason they needed to desist from such acts.

GhanaWeb monitored comments he made on 'The Seat' show which aired on Monday, April 26 on privately run Net2 TV, which the lawmaker owns.



According to him, given that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was bound at a point to reclaim power, they were likely to lose the state lands they are currently sharing among themselves.



“The same power you are using to grab the properties, NDC will use the same power to reclaim those properties from you,” he said.



“I will personally assist the NDC and show them all the state lands that you bought for them to reclaim it. Note that the NPP will not be in power forever,” he cautioned.



He recounted recent experiences that he faced at the Lands Commission, alleging that he had been denied a parcel of land that he had duly made payment for.



He also disclosed that all efforts to secure the land or retrieve his money going through the board chair of the Lands Commission had proven futile for which reason he was going to campaign against the Commission's board chair in an NPP national executive vote.

Stephen Ntim, a former vice-chairman of the party is currently vying for the chairmanship of the party which is currently occupied by former Elembele MP, Freddie Blay.



Another corrupt label recently slapped on the Lands Commission was in an epistle by Sir Sam Jonah in his viral message "Down the Up Escalator."



"Disputes involving land overwhelm the courts. Land acquisition is a most important factor in investment decision-making. Any prolonged litigation over land frustrates the investor.



"It has been said that the enclave that houses the lands commission, lands evaluation and title deeds registry is arguably the most corrupt enclave in the world. It cannot be good for investment," Jonah said in part.



In February 2021, as part of efforts to combat corruption in the sector, the Lands Commission reported that it had completed the digitization of its manual land records of four land districts in the Greater Accra Region.



The exercise, done in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President, aimed at fast-tracking land title registration, searches, site plan preparation and other essential documents by the public.