'We will not congratulate anyone who murders Ghanaians to secure power' – NDC to Akufo-Addo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has declared that the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, will not extend congratulations to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his victory in the 2020 elections.

He announced this during a press conference organized by the NDC on Monday, January 8, 2024.



President Akufo-Addo, in his Constitution Day address, revealed that three years after the election, he is yet to receive a congratulatory message from his main opponent, John Mahama.



However, Asiedu Nketiah cited the violence that marred the poll as a reason for the NDC’s refusal to congratulate the president.



He emphasized that the NDC would not congratulate anyone responsible for what he described as "murdering Ghanaians to secure power."



He further urged Akufo-Addo to focus on implementing the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry that investigated the violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.



"Nana Akufo-Addo should rather be implementing the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry which he himself set up, that interrogated the actors and victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence and not be worried over congratulations from our flagbearer," he said.

"We will not congratulate anybody who murders Ghanaians to secure power, we will not. Similarly, he must not only be apologizing to the people of SALL for disenfranchising them in 2020, but also he must be ensuring that their representation in Parliament is restored.



“We are the victims of violence, and yet when the moral and civil societies speak, they either engage in equalization and call all of us to ensure peaceful elections or telling us in the NDC who are the victims to ensure that the oppressor has peace, but we say never again,” he added.



