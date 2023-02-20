We will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee - Minority

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The minority has said it’s members will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee.

According to Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, this will ensure that the issue of new minister nominations by the president is brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret.



Speaking at a press conference before the vetting of the newly appointed ministers and deputies, the minority said;



“We in the Minority wish to make it clear that we remain committed to ensuring greater scrutiny and will spare no effort to protect the public purse. In line with this, we are taking part in the vetting process so that at the very minimum, we can scrutinize the President's decision in bringing up those nominees.



“The Minority will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee. This will ensure that the matter is brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret,” Ato Forson said.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed the minority caucus in parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees appointed by the president.



According to party, the caucus should rather push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.

In a press statement, the NDC it added that the most important thing for government to do right now amid haircuts is a reduction of the size of government.



Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, February 20, 2023, started vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The nominees to appear before the committee include Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry and the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka) who would be serving as his deputy.



MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister.



Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam was named by the president as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry while Herbert Krapah was nominated deputy Minister for Energy.



YNA/WA