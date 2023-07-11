'We will not take part in any of your business' - Minority cautions absentee Ministers

Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu who doubles as Minority Chief Whip Kwame Agbodza, has in a furious tone, served notice to ministers who have been neglecting their duties in the legislative house

He lamented over the lack of commitment displayed by some ministers who fail to follow up on bills they introduce while he praised the diligence of the Road Minister.



“We will not take part in any of your business if you fail to make yourself available,” Hon. Agbodza cautioned during parliamentary proceedings today. He expressed discontent over ministers who routinely send their deputies to attend to important matters in the house, emphasizing that ministers themselves must take responsibility for the bills they bring forward.



He earlier cited the Attorney General as an example after Deputy Majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin had called on the minority to play politics right.

Hon. Agbodza emphasized the importance of parliamentary duties and urged ministers to prioritize their obligations within the legislative framework. He criticized ministers who consistently prioritize external commitments over the pressing matters at hand in the house.



“We are serving notice to any minister who has any business in this house but fails to make themselves available. If you do not actively pursue the business you have brought, we will not be part of it.”



The Minority Chief Whip stressed that deputies should only be sent in exceptional circumstances, cautioning against their routine deployment.