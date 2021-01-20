'We will not work with interim executives' – USAG to member institutions

USAG will not be associating with interim executives

The University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG) says it will not work with the interim executives of member institutions.

A press release sighted by Univers News and signed by USAG Coordinating Secretary, Joshua Nii Tackie Essel is entreating all member institutions to accordingly conduct an election for their substantive executives.



USAGE wants the elected executives to handle the affairs of the student for the 2020/2021 academic year.



“USAG will not be associating, communicating or coordinating in any way with interim executives so elected or appointed in any institution in the past few months, hence, entreats all member institutions to accordingly elect their respective leaders to serve in the various capacities,” part of the statement reads.



The Association congratulated the University for Development Studies (UDS) for leading the charge to organize an online election to elect new executives considering the fact that the tenure of the past administration dragged to an end.

UDS is one of the few tertiary institutions to have resorted to the organization of an online election which became necessary since tertiary institutions were shut down in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic.



Meanwhile, the University Students’ Association of Ghana commended schools including the University of Energy and Natural Resources, the University of Cape Coast for making progress in electing a new crop of leaders.



