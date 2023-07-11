4
We will oppose any plot of rigging in the 2024 polls by EC – Mahama

Bole John Dramani Mahama Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said that his party will resist any sinister plot by the Electoral Commission to rig the 2024 general elections.

John Mahama said that EC’s resolution to use the Ghana Card as the sole document for voting in 2024 is a means to cheat the NDC and they will not allow it.

The NDC flagbearer who was speaking at a Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) added that the EC will disenfranchise several Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana Card.

“It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration. The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register.”

It was reported on April 1, 2023, that the Parliament House of Ghana had rejected the draft Bill of New Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2023.

The controversial Constitutional Instrument from the Electoral Commission (EC) sought to make the Ghana Card the only identification document to be used for voter registration.

However, the EC on April 22, 2023, explained that Parliament had not rejected the CI intended to achieve that but had only made proposals that were not binding on the Electoral Management Board, hence was going to insist on Ghana Card alone as the only document for voter registration.

