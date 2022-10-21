We will pressurize govt to take action on breast cancer - MBCF

Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng

The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF) is seeking urgent action from the government to address the rising breast cancer-related deaths in the country.

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who also leads the MBCF, indicates that the Foundation would mount pressure on the government to take the necessary initiatives to win the fight against breast cancer.



In an interview with The Mirror newspaper on its personality profile segment, Mr. Kwarteng said the MBCF would rally the support of other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to push the government to initiate policies that will sustain the fight against the canker.



This he said is because of the terrifying number of lives the disease claims yearly.



“We do not believe in the yearly pink October. We are fighting breast cancer passionately. We want to fight the disease every day so we are drawing a yearly program to carry out education and offer screening opportunities. Aside from sensitization, we are looking at legislative measures too. We will bring stakeholders together to put pressure on the government to come out with policies aiming to sustain the fight against breast cancer,” he said.

Mr. Kwarteng encouraged men to also be screened to be aware of their breast cancer status and not brush it aside for only women.



“I have seen many men with breast cancer and I am shocked. I want to urge men to also go for screening because they are also at risk of contracting the disease,” he encouraged.



As part of its fight against breast cancer, the MBCF has held its first sensitization outreach at the Potsin T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School in the Central Region, which would be replicated in other schools, institutions, and communities across the country.



The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation was birthed on the vision of the spouse of Mr. Kwarteng, Amina Oppong Kwarteng who sadly succumbed to the disease whiles undergoing treatment.