We will procure 17.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines

The government of Ghana is planning to procure some 17.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the government is expected to receive the doses by June this year.



However, the earliest vaccine will be in the country by March this year.



He said the government is doing this through bilateral and multinational means.

He added that the Food and Drugs Authority will use its established processes for granting emergency-use-authorization for each vaccine in Ghana.



He assured Ghanaians the government will continue to work to ensure we return to our normal routines.



