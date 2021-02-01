We will procure 17.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines

Mon, 1 Feb 2021 Source: rainbownradioonline.com
The government of Ghana is planning to procure some 17.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines.
According to President Akufo-Addo, the government is expected to receive the doses by June this year.
However, the earliest vaccine will be in the country by March this year.
He said the government is doing this through bilateral and multinational means.
He added that the Food and Drugs Authority will use its established processes for granting emergency-use-authorization for each vaccine in Ghana.
He assured Ghanaians the government will continue to work to ensure we return to our normal routines.
Source: rainbownradioonline.com
Related Articles:
- Ghana has recorded 416 Covid-19 deaths, hospitals are full – Akufo-Addo
- Testing for coronavirus is free for all Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo reiterates
- Coronavirus test cost for ECOWAS nationals $50, $150 for non-ECOWAS nationals – Akufo-Addo
- Ghana to receive first batch of coronavirus vaccine in March – Akufo-Addo
- Coronavirus: All workplaces mandated to run shift system, use virtual platforms
- Read all related articles