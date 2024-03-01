We will propose marriage to any political party that fulfills our Private Education Manifesto - GNAPS

The leadership of GNAPS with John Mahama

The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has unequivocally stated its readiness to throw its support behind any political party that commits to fulfilling its proposals outlined in the Private Education Manifesto.

During the launch of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools Week, themed ‘2024 Elections: The Private Education Manifesto,’ the leadership of GNAPS highlighted seven critical issues they seek the incoming government will address.



Chief among these concerns is the call for the government to scrap the 30% Priority Placement System, absorb BECE and WASSCE registration fees for students in private schools, and extend the Free SHS program to private school students.



Speaking at the event, GNAPS President, Prof. Damasus Tuurosong, emphasized that the implementation of the Private Education Manifesto would not only foster the development of education but also enhance profitability within the private school sector.



He further emphasized that GNAPS stands ready to throw its full weight behind any political party that incorporates its concerns into its manifesto for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



“This election year, GNAPS is a ripe spinster eager to be laid, waiting for a political party to put a wedding ring on the Association’s finger. Marriage to a political party is our survival instinct. And because we are eager to marry, our list of dowry items is not too long," he said.

He further listed these concerns as follows:



i. Scrap the 30% Priority Placement System;



ii. Just as it does for public school learners, the government should absorb the BECE and WASSCE registration fees paid by private school learners;



iii. Extend the Free SHS programme to private school students;



iv. Review the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 Act 1023 to do away with exorbitant regulatory charges by the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), National Teaching Council (NTC), and National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA);

v. Recognize Low Fee Private Schools as social interventions aimed 2 at educating children in deprived communities, and support them as such;



vi. Abolish nuisance taxes that are hiking the cost of doing business, and review property rates and business operating permits charged by the assemblies; and



vii. Above all, fix the country’s economy to create a conducive business environment for the operation of private schools.



Prof. Tuurosong further reiterated that, “If these concerns of private schools find expression in any political party’s manifesto, GNAPS will propose marriage to that party.”



The GNAPS week launch, held at the GNAT Hall on February 28, saw the attendance of former President John Dramani Mahama.

