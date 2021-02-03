We will rebuild dying NDC - Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho is the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute

The Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has sent words of reassurances that the NDC will not die.

He said that the National Democratic Congress will be rescued through the breath of new life into it, to help it from dying.



For some time now, Koku Anyidoho has openly expressed the fact that he has issues with the party’s hierarchy but in a tweet, he indicated that while former presidents, John Evans Atta Mills and Jerry John Rawlings have died, it does not also mean that the vision of the NDC has gone with them.



“The fact that President Rawlings & President Atta-Mills are dead, does not mean the NDC is dead. We are going to rescue our NDC from the throes of death and breathe new life into it,” he tweeted.

He continued that, “Revo Revo Revolution has a long way to go, but has come to stay. We shall re-build the NDC. Aluta continua”.



