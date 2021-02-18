We will resist 'devilish' LGBT in Ghana - Pentecostal council

An office for LGBT Rights in Ghana has been opened in Accra

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has warned that it will do everything legal to prevent and discourage the growth of homosexuality in the country.

The General Secretary of GPCC, Rev. Emmanuel Bariga, speaking on the Morning Starr Thursday said there is nothing humanly or morally right about homosexuality anywhere in the world.



“For us as a nation, it’s a no-no, I think the greatest law that we can think about is our conscience and that’s something the conscience of this nation has bought into. It’s not something we want someone to impose on us.



“Me as a Christian, this devilish act is not something we are going to accept. We are going to make sure we imbibe in the generation to come to a hostile attitude towards this act…This act is against the conscience of this nation and we’re not going to accept it. We can think about what happens to the office later. We’ll not do anything illegal but we don’t think there’s anything right or human about LGBTQ. No one should try and throw the dust into our eyes.”



This comes after the Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, said the criminality of the practice of homosexuality in Ghana is non-negotiable.



Answering questions during her vetting on Wednesday, the former deputy Majority Leader said the country’s laws and culture frown on the practice and she is in support of those positions.

“The issue of LGBT is an issue which when mentioned creates some form of controversies but what I want to say is that our laws are clear on such practices. So on the issue of the criminality of LGBT is non-negotiable and our cultural practices also frown on it and these are two strong stands on the matter and this is what I stand for.”



This follows the opening of an office in Tesano, Accra, for LGBT Rights in Ghana.



According to the group, there is a need for respect for human rights hence setting up an office for support purposes is a step in the right direction.



The group organised a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.