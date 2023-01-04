19
Menu
News

We will resist return of Akonta Mining to Nimri Forest Reserve – Samreboi Youth

Burning Galamsey Shack 2.jpeg Government has raided galamsey sites in the forest reserve including Akonta Mining concessions

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samreboi Youth have served notice of their readiness to resist a planned resumption of operations on mining concessions in the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve.

The youth at a press conference held on January 3, 2023 said they will oppose mining companies including Akonta Mining, a company belonging to Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi.

According to a Joy News reportage cited by GhanaWeb, they claim that credible evidence in their possession showed that plans were afoot for the return of mining operations in the forest reserve.

They are angry among other reasons that justice has not been served for youth who were impacted by a clash between the youth and some miners in September 2022.

They allege further that their intelligence indicates that the unscrupulous activities which are aimed at making their community a ghost town is alive and well and that Akonta Mining and others were set to invade the forest reserve today, January 4, 2023.

In September 2022, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources ordered the Forestry Commission to freeze license of Akonta Mining and others amid tensions in the area after reports of a clash between the youth and mine workers.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: