We will respond to false propaganda by BBC, CNN and some Ghanaian gay journalists – Coalition

File photo

Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, has warned that the Coalition and other stakeholders supporting the anti-gay bill will soon respond to foreign media’s propaganda, misinformation, and false narratives.

Foreign media houses like the BBC and CNN have attempted to portray the LGBTQI+ community’s activities in a positive light through narratives, he claimed.



He said that certain gay journalists in Ghana are also working to oppose the anti-gay bill.



He warned that these attempts would be futile because the majority of Ghanaians oppose homosexuality because it violates the country's customs, values, and natural order.



“I have heard and seen several pieces of propaganda from LGBTQI media, including the BBC and CNN. What I am also disappointed about is that some stations that we thought would have told the Ghanaian story about our opposition to LGBTQI+ have been compromised.

"We have also gathered that some journalists are members of the LGBTQI+ community, and so they are pushing an agenda to promote their activities. I have a lot of information about Ghanaian journalists who are associated with the group. Apart from that, some of them have received money from advocates of LGBTI+, and so even when you engage them in an interview, they appear to be pushing the agenda of LGBTQI+," he stated.



He said there is an ongoing attempt to manipulate minors through LGBTQI+, and that is something the new law will cure if enacted.



He further alleged that some advocates and LGBTQI+ lobbyists are pumping money into and recruiting young people, especially in secondary schools.