We will retain Kumawu seat - NPP parliamentary candidate assures

Ernest Kumawu.jpeg Ernest Yaw Anim, Kumawu parliamentary candidate

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: elvisanokyenews.com

Newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kumawu by-election in the constituency, Ernest Yaw Anim has assured that he will work assiduously for the party to retain the seat.

According to him, he will form a strong and inclusive campaign team who will collectively come together to claim victory in the upcoming by-election.

Ernest Yaw Anim has been elected Parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the upcoming constituency by-election set for May 23, 2023.

Ernest Yaw Anim polled 195 votes against his contenders, Nana Ama Serwaa who garnered 181 votes; Dr. Appiah Kubi 10; Dr. Aboagye Dacosta’s 27, and Osei Bempah’s 5 votes with 1 rejected ballot.

The New Patriotic Party primary held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, was to find a successor for the late MP for the constituency, Philip Basoah, who died last month.

Addressing the media after the election, he said the party will remain united and focused to achieve their aim.

"I know my people believe in my patience and my patience is to bring everyone together, and I believe that as we are committed to ensuring peace everybody following me will be fit in line. I know my people believe in me and they are committed to ensuring that we work together as one unit, I believe that once we work as a unit, victory will be our portion," the NPP Kumawu PC stated.

