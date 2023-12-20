We will see where you will be by next year - Foh- Amoaning threatens NPP MP over anti-LGBTQI bill

Moses Foh-Amoaning and Anyimadu-Antwi

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Executive Secretary for the National Coalition of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (NCPHSRFV), has warned Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the constitutional, legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, over his comment on Anti-LGBTQI bill, according to a report filed by the Chronicle newspaper on December 19, 2023.

In a media engagement held on Monday, December 18, 2023, to mark the 10th anniversary of the NCPHSRFV, Lawyer Foh-Amoaning alleged that Anyimadu-Antwi, who doubles as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Asante Akim Central constituency, in the Ashanti region is against the bill.



He stated that the MP would face consequences for his opposition to the bill.



"Trust me, Anyimadu will pay the price for the position he has adopted," Foh-Amoaning declared in response to a question about the recent parliamentary face-off between Anyimadu-Antwi and Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram following the Committee’s inability to move for the consideration stage of the bill, due to the absence of the Chairman, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.



Anyimadu-Antwi had previously stated on the floor of Parliament that politicizing the bill would make it not see the light of day, drawing the ire of Foh-Amoaning, who claimed that the chairman's stance was already known.



Foh-Amoaning emphasized that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), known for campaigning with the slogan "The battle is the Lord's," should be at the forefront of championing the bill.



He remarked, "So, for Anyimadu, who is the leader and NPP man, to be saying that we will see, well, we will see where he himself will be by next year. We will see."

With the 2024 election year approaching, Foh-Amoaning did not explicitly state whether the Coalition would campaign against MPs opposing the bill but warned of potential political consequences for any party attempting to thwart the process.



He called on political party leaders, including presidential candidates Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), and independent candidate Alan Kyerematen, to publicly declare their positions on the LGBTQ+ bill.



AM/SARA



