We will seize Bole NPP candidate’s pickup – Malik Basintale

The Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Savannah Region, Mr Malik Basintale has served notice that he will be in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region soon to lead his party members to seize a pickup the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency is using and hand it over to the government because it is a government vehicle.

Speaking on Bole based Nkilgi FM’s morning show (Kokokioiyakoo) on Thursday 25th June 2020, Mr Malik Basintale said the NPP parliamentary candidate is in the possession of a Mitsubishi Pickup of the engineer of the Feeder Roads Department in the Bole District and cited the situation as one of the cases of indiscipline and abuse of power by the NPP.



“Very soon I and my team will be coming to the Bole District to seize the vehicle and hand it over to the Feeder Roads Engineer for his duties.”



He also queried, “How can the DCE for Bole District Hon. Veronica Alele Heming give a vehicle that belongs to the government and has been given to the district's Engineer, be taken away and given to the NPP parliamentary candidate?”



Malik Basintale further said the entire NPP is very indisciplined disrespectful of authority.



“Just imagine after the NPP took over from office what is happening in this country? After they too over, their own party Chairman, Mr Adams Mahama has been bathed with acid and nothing has been done about that," he added.

He again said, “Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong have all been beaten out of the party and all these shouldn’t be seen happening in the 21st century."



According to Malik Basintale, an aspirant at the just ended NPP parliamentary primaries was beaten and still receiving treatment at the hospital.



Mr Basintale said the sitting MP for Bantama couldn’t see the voting register before they started the voting and that the MP said it publicly that his defeat was masterminded and orchestrated by people in the high hierarchy of the party



The Savannah Region NDC Communication Officer said the history of the two political parties NPP and NDC should guide Ghanaians as to which party to vote for.

