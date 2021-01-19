We will support NMIMR coronavirus test falsification investigations - GHS

Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research

Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bokoe, Director of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the Service will support the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) to look into alleged falsification of COVID-19 test results.

He said the Service was monitoring the development and would allow the Institute to carry out its investigations to confirm the validity of the certificate of the COVID-19 test results displayed on social media.



The Director of Public Health said the GHS would, however, assist the Institute by looking into records at the Kotoka International Airport to find out if the name displayed on the alleged results certification from NMIMR went through the system and check its initial results.



“From what I know, it will be very difficult to buy such a certificate from Ghana unless you fake it,” he said.



Mr Asiedu-Bokoe described the allegation as an eye-opener for all and said it was important for the Institute to take a look at its systems.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (MIMR) on Sunday said it has begun investigations into alleged falsification of COVID-19 test results at the Institute, following reports on social media claiming breaches of the COVID-19 testing protocols.



The Institute in a statement issued by Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, Director of NMIMR, assured that the allegation was being treated with “grave seriousness.“



The statement said, aside from the Institute's internal investigations, external investigations would be conducted by National Security, which was in discussions with the Coordinator of the National Network of COVID-19 testing Laboratories.