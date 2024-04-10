We will vote against NPP if Akufo-Addo fails to assent to Anti-gay Bill – Assemblies of God head pastor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The head pastor of Victory Centre Assembly of the Assemblies of God Church at Goaso in Ahafo Region, Dr. Johnson Nyametumi, has admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent to the controversial Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (Anti-gay Bill) before leaving office.

According to him, it is clear that a vast majority of Ghanaians want the bill to become a law and therefore it must be approved by the president as required by the Constitution of Ghana.



Dr. Johnson Nyametumi, who made these remarks in an audio recording shared by Ark FM on Facebook, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, added that Akufo-Addo failing to assent to the bill before leaving office would make his party, the New Patriotic Party, lose the upcoming 2024 election.



“Nana Addo knows that if there is a referendum on the Anti-LGBT bill which was passed by parliament, Ghanaians would be 100% in favour of the bill. So, I’m pleading with him (Akufo-Addo) not to leave office without assenting the bill (into law).



“Because the bill is now more political, if he fails to sign it, all of us Ghanaians are going to vote against the NPP,” he said in Twi.



The pastor added, “I know he (Akufo-Addo) is a brave man; he shouldn’t let the white intimidate him, he should sign the bill and make his name and also for God to bless him and his family.”

He also said that biblical disasters, including the flooding during the era of Noah, all happened because the people were engaging in homosexual activities.



“LGBT was what led to the flood in Noah’s time which is seen in Genesis chapter 8 and also the disaster in Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis chapter 19. Homosexuality is the thing God hates the most.”



About the passage of the anti-gay bill:



The Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



President Akufo-Addo has stated that he would only take a decision on the bill after suits against it are resolved by the Supreme Court.



