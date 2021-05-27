We wish you well – NDC accepts Atubiga’s resignation

Stephen Atubiga has resigned from the NDC

• Stephen Atubiga has resigned from the National Democratic Congress

• The party in a statement on Wednesday said it has accepted the resignation of Atubiga



• Atubiga has established his own party



The main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has said it welcomes a decision by suspended member Stephen Atubiga to resign from the party.



Atubiga was suspended by the party on March 24, 2021 for breaching the party’s code of conduct. On May 20, 2021, Atubiga formally wrote to the party on his decision to revoke his membership and set up his own party.



“They no longer respect the rights of their voters to hold them accountable for their glaringly incompetent, compromised, parochial personal interests and lousy leadership both in power and in opposition.

“They are now a dangerous bunch of tyrants viciously refusing to answer legitimate questions in respect of their stinking stewardship culminating in this shameful, painful and avoidable 2020 electoral defeat,” he said in an interview.



But in a letter dated May 26, 2021 and sighted by GhanaWeb, the NDC said it has accepted Atubiga’s resignation.



The party said that it was hopeful of engaging Atubiga and educating him on codes he breached but welcomed his decision, nonetheless.



“(The) Functional Executive Committee (FEC) accepts your letter of resignation and wishes to thank you for the support and sacrifice rendered to the party in the past,” parts of the letter read.



“Rather we hold the view that your decision to resign has denied us the opportunity to educate you on many matters cited as the basis of your resignation. We wish you well in your future endeavours,” the statement added.