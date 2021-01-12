We won't allow NDC to walk over us - Annoh Dompreh over Majority Seats

Parliament is likely to witness another showdown if there's no understanding between the National Democratic Congress' side and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over who occupies the majority side in Parliament.

Both the NDC and the NPP are claiming to have the majority even though both have 137 seats each.



It may be recalled that during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament, the NDC MPs occupied the majority side forcing the NPP to sit at the minority side.



But According to Frank Annoh Dompreh, that will not repeat itself.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, the NPP Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Chief Whip for the NPP caucus, said they will no longer sit down for the NDC to take them for granted.

"We’re expecting that there will be an understanding between the two sides; the majority should go to the majority side and the minority to their side; otherwise as a chief whip, I won't sit down for them (NDC) to step on us…if there’s still no understanding, we will advise ourselves" he indicated.



Listen to him in the video below:



