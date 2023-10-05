We won't allow Wontumi drag Ken Agyapong's name into the mud - Campaign team warns

The team have however warned him never to make any such attempt.

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Campaign team for Kennedy Agyapong has issued a firm warning to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the NPP regional chairman.



During a press conference, the campaign team responded to Wontumi's threat to arrest Kennedy Agyapong, stating they wouldn't let him drag Agyapong into a mudslinging match.



Lawyer William Kusi, the regional communication leader for Team Agyapong, stated that they viewed Wontumi's initial press conference as a sinister move aimed at tarnishing Mr. Kennedy Agyapong's reputation.



"We saw Wontumi starting his address with voter registration exercise, and suddenly, he diverted the attention to Mr. Agyapong. If he had concentrated on the voter registration alone, we wouldn't have come out to react.

"Why was the conference which was supposed to address an issue concerning the party, held at the Vice President's office in the first place? If the party does not have an office, Wontumi must come out to tell us. If we have an office, then why the Vice President's office? This means he was assigned by the Vice President," lawyer Kusi said.



The team have however warned him never to make any such attempt.



"We hear Wontumi say he will arrest Kennedy Agyapong. This is why Kennedy Agyapong tells him he is a small boy, and I still insist on our candidate's statement to repeat that, Wontumi, you're a small boy. We dare him to arrest Kennedy Agyapong for us to see what would happen. In fact, we are serious.



"Under no circumstance would we allow someone like Wontumi to drag our candidate to the mad. If he is man, we dare him to arrest Kennedy and see," he added.