We won’t allow any Imam, pastor to lead this country into chaos - Muntaka

Leader of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

Leader of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has said they won't sit aloof to watch religious leaders plunge the country into chaos.

His comment follows the continued refusal of Wesley Girls Senior High School to allow Muslim students to perform Islamic ritual of fasting.



The Christian Council, Catholic Bishops Conference and other religious bodies have shared their varied views on this topic.



While the Christian denomination backs the decision taken by the management of the school, others predominantly from the Muslim community have disagreed with the management of the school, expressing worry over the act.



GhanaWeb monitored comments that Muntaka made on Joy News' PM Express programme on Monday, May 10, 2021, where he said: “We won’t allow any Imam or any pastor to lead this country into chaos. This is a country for you and me. We must speak out."

He added that the situation needs to discussed solemnly for unity to prevail.



"We won’t allow any disintegration, whether coming from the Christian, Muslim or Buddhist communities. We are one unit within a unitary state. We all subscribe to live by the Constitution of Ghana so we must respect it. Let us try to dialogue and cool the temperature in our country,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Muslim Caucus in Parliament has reiterated that it is continuing to dialogue with the Methodist Church and the Ministry of Education to resolve the matter.