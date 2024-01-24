We won't allow you to use politics destroy our chieftaincy institution – Otumfuo's subchief

Nana Kofi–Wusu

Members of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) say they regret going to the Jubilee House in one of their trips to the nation’s capital, Accra over lack of respect to them by the security detail at the Presidency.

Otumfuo’s respected linguist Nana Kofi–Wusu disclosed this to New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Koduah Frimpong, National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, Ernest Owusu Bempah among other Ashanti regional executives of the party when they responded to summons the Palace sent to them over alleged disparaging comments the Ashanti regional chairman of the party made against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the party’s parliamentary vetting ahead of 27th January 2024 primaries.



He said “there’s too much disrespect in how you guys are conducting your political activities even though some NDC and NPP members accord us the needed respect.



“Nana B and General Secretary Kodua, we will not allow you to use politics through which you have acquired wealth and bought good vehicles, to destroy our respected Chieftaincy institution which we inherited from our Nananom,’’ he warned.



Nana Kofi-Wusu disclosed “last time we came to your place, I mean Jubilee House, the President had travelled then, so we decided to visit the Vice President. When we got there this was our treatment, hay!! Don’t pass here, pass here, go! What they did to us in the Jubilee House oh. But you come here with pride, we even facilitate your coming to Manhyia without any frustration’’ he said.

He added” the treatment was very bad and humiliating. Most of you come to Manhyia with your cameras to even take pictures in Manhyia with Otumfuo including when shaking hands with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and us when you come here don’t we allow you do all this easily’’ he asked Kodua led delegation?



Kyeame Kofi-wusu told the New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary that the Kumasi Traditional Council will not sit unconcerned for the NPP to destroy Ashanti under their leadership as national leaders of the party.



“So Nana B, Koduah and all of you here, do you think we will allow you people in the time ahead of you to destroy Asanteman through NPP’s political activities? No it will never happen. Kick out the odd one that wants to destroy your party and the relation between Manhyia and the NPP. My proverb for you is that don’t allow one groundnut to destroy thousands of your groundnut. Remove the rotten one and throw it away for your peace’’ he counselled the NPP delegation.



