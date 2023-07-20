We won't be distracted by such vain untruths - Bawumia campaign on 'Nigerian bankrollers' story

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

The Office of the Vice President Wednesday dismissed media reports alleging that a Nigerian Islamic group is funding the political campaign of Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was in a statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Office of the Vice President and shared with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



“The attention of the Bawumia Campaign Team has been drawn to a post by one David Humdeyin, a journalist in Nigeria, that the Bawumia Campaign is being funded by some Islamic group in Nigeria called the ACF.



“We noticed that the same narrative has been copied by some persons and groups in Ghana on social media.



“This narrative is obviously false, fabricated, and only serves the propaganda purposes of its promoters.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Bawumia Campaign has no funding or any linkage with any Islamic group in Nigeria or anywhere else,” it added.



The statement said David Hundeyin had demonstrated a penchant for making similar claims against some persons and groups in Nigeria without any basis whatsoever.



“The Bawumia Campaign is focused and will not be distracted by such vain untruths,” it stated.



It said the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had been diligent and transparent from his days as a scholar, banker, and politician throughout his life and would not depart from those values now and forever.