‘We would campaign against the NPP the same way we did for them to come to power’ – Kumasi traders

Obeng Samuel, a leader of the Kumasi Central Market Traders Association, could not hide his disappointment at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over its failure to complete the redevelopment of the market.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, which was shared on X, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Obeng Samuel said that traders of the Central Market are now suffering due to the failure of the government to complete the redevelopment of the project.



He added that the project started under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, is still uncompleted.



He indicated that a lot of traders are jobless now because they were asked to move out for the redevelopment and have been home for years since the project is yet to be completed.



He added that the traders would hold a 5-day demonstration if their demands are not met, and that they would campaign and vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party government, whom they helped bring into power.



“We were the ones who voted for them. I know the NDC members in this Central Market I convinced to vote for Akufo-Addo. Look at what they are taking us through.



“Just one Central Market that they have to construct for us. Look at the number of people at home," he said in Twi.

He added, “If they say they would not do it for us, we would campaign for them to be booted out of government the same way we campaigned for them to come to power.”



