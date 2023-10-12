We would no longer remain silent, is SIC for sale? – Journalist goes wild

News anchor Edward Agya Kwabena

News anchor Edward Agya Kwabena could not keep his cool on live television on Thursday, September 12, 2023.

Agya Kwabena, whose media house, UTV, was attacked by persons alleged to be supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), accused the party of being hypocritical.



He said that as the leaders of the party are defending the actions of their supporters in public, they at the blindside of the public come begging for forgiveness.



He added that they are no longer going to remain quiet and would disclose all the rots of the current government which they swept under the carpet because they did not want to embarrass the government.



“… upon all these, you're defending yourself and you are still insulting us. Then when you are done, you use the back door to come and beg. So, you’re using one side of your mouth to insult us and the other half to beg.



“Why, we’re going to start talking, we are going to start talking. We are going to reveal all the issues that we have kept under the carpet which would have brought disgrace to the government. We would start talking if that is what you want,” a visibly angry Agya Kwabena said in Twi.



The journalist then hinted of a corrupt act in a transaction involving the state insurer, the State Insurance Corporation (SIC).

“Because as the saying goes if a good deed is nothing, so is a bad deed… We’ve been quiet for the good of the country. Is the State Insurance Corporation for sale? I’m asking whether the SIC is being privatised,” he added.



Background:



A group of NPP members stormed the studios of UTV during the broadcast of United Showbiz on Saturday, October 7, 2023, demanding for regular pundit of the show, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus.



The group, said to be unhappy with A Plus shredding a letter by the leadership of the NPP to the management of UTV calling for a reform of United Showbiz, are said to have assaulted some staff of the media company before making their way into the studios.



The police later announced the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the attack.



The incident has since received widespread condemnation from political activists and various critics who have described it as a direct attack on media freedom and the freedom of speech.

