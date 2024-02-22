Wealth & Jobs Expo launch: Effective public-private sector partnership key for economic transformation - Oquaye Jnr

Mike Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority

Mike Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority has underscored the importance of an effective partnership between the government and private sector to the transformation of the Ghanaian economy,

Speaking at the launch of the Wealth & Jobs Expo Ghana, on Wednesday, February 21, 2023, Mike Oquaye Jnr noted that an effective collaboration between the government and private sector is fundamental to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.



Touching on the theme “The Power of Starting Small,” Mike Oquaye Jnr stated that the concept and objective of Wealth and Jobs Expo Ghana aligns perfectly with the government’s objective of facilitating and resourcing Ghanaians to spearhead the growth of the economy through job creation.



Describing the arrival of the Wealth & Jobs Expo Ghana as a pivotal moment in Ghana’s history, Mike Oquaye Jnr observed that his presence as well as that of key government officials at the launch is a reflection of the government’s effort to encourage entrepreneurship and position it as a major contributor to Ghana’s economic growth.



On his part, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Kumah urged the private sector to leverage the various policy interventions by the government to grow and expand their businesses.



According to him, the government has demonstrated its absolute openness to supporting Ghanaian businesses and that the onus lies on the entrepreneurs to avail themselves for such opportunities.

"As Deputy Minister for Finance, I am deeply committed to creating wealth and job opportunities for the youth. Government is actively engaged in projects geared towards these goals," Dr. Kumah emphasized.



"Government cannot create wealth and jobs alone; it requires a joint effort between government and the private sector. Initiatives like the Wealth and Job Expo are vital to harnessing the necessary private sector support."



The chairman of the ceremony, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong used his personal story to emphasize on ‘the power of starting small’ and expanding.



He detailed how he went from importing goods of various kinds to becoming the business magnate of global recognition.



The Wealth & Jobs Expo Ghana, poised to be a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth and wealth creation, is set to revolutionize the landscape of entrepreneurship in Ghana. With a commitment to empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds, the Expo, organized by the Wealth and Jobs Agency, aims to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and success within the Ghanaian economy.



The Expo, themed "The Power of Starting Small," emphasizes the importance of taking the first step towards entrepreneurship and offers a roadmap for individuals to transform their innovative ideas into thriving enterprises. From coconut sellers to mobile application creators, the Expo caters to startups, micro-enterprises, and SMEs, providing a platform for all aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive.



This year’s edition will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre from May 22 to 24.



Registration fees for participants are set at GH₵100 for startups, GH₵300 for micro-enterprises, and GH₵500 for SMEs.