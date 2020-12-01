Wear your nose mask – Information Minister charges Ghanaians

Despite making strides with the management of Coronavirus in the country, Ghanaians have been advised to adhere to all laid down safety protocols to win the fight against the pandemic.

Several surveys and reports by the media confirm that the percentage of individuals who wear nose mask in public has drastically reduced despite the awareness of the virus.



Speaking on the back of this disturbing phenomenon, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has charged citizens to complement efforts by President Akufo-Addo and the Health Ministry by way of wearing their nose mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially towards general elections.



‘Majority of the population are not wearing the nose mask, this is a major challenge for us. We have hammered on this for long, just wear your mask even if social distancing is your challenge, as for the mask, you must try and wear,” he stated in an interview on Peace FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah was quick to praise Nana Akufo-Addo, under whose leadership Ghana was able to properly handle the deadly pandemic.



‘When Ghana was first hit with COVID-19, most people were saying that we were all going to die by June but today is December 1, by God's grace and the efforts by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership on covid our cases are dropping,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah indicated.



