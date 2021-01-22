Wearing of nose mask compulsory – GPRTU to trotro drivers, mates

File photo of a bus conductor not wearing a nose mask

Following President Akufo-Addo's mandatory wearing of nose mask directive, the National Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Kwame Kumah has authorized all commercial vehicle drivers, widely known as trotro drivers and their mates to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocol by wearing their nose masks.

This strict directive, he explained was in their interest as wearing the mask will safeguard their lives.



Mr Kumah also directed all drivers to not allow maskless passengers board their cars as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the GPRTU National Chairman said, “No driver has the right to say that he won’t wear a nose mask…it is compulsory for you to be in a nose mask. Stations must ensure that drivers who do not wear their nose masks should not be given the chance to load.”

“You are not wearing a nose mask for President Akufo-Addo or your station chairman…but it’s for your own safety. So we entreat all drivers to make sure that before you set off your car, make sure you are in your nose mask and that of your mate,” he added.



The GPRTU national chairman urged passengers to be on the lookout for each other by querying people who board commercial vehicles without wearing their masks.



Touching on sanctions, he said any driver who gets arrested by the police for not wearing a nose mask has done his car owner a disservice.