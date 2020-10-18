Wearing of the mandatory nose masks on the decline

There has been a decline in the wearing of nose mask

Most residents in the Accra and the Madina municipality, have stopped wearing the mandatory nose masks, a measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, some residents indicated that wearing the nose and face masks is causing more harm than good to their health.



Ms Rita Focu, a trader at Madina market said, they don’t believe that the virus still exists and are tired of wearing them every day for no reason, she said.



Madam Comfort Narh also a trader said “our customers are not able to recognise us when we wear the masks. This is making us lose our customers every day, she added.”

A quick count by the GNA in the markets indicated only two out of about 50 people wore nose masks while in other places no one wore the mask at all.



Some of the traders asked the government to cooperate with them since the virus is not spreading faster anymore.