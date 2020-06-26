General News

Wednesday's earth tremor is the second Ghana has experienced in 2020 - Geologist reveals

The Head of Geological Engineering Department at the University of Mines & Technology, Assoc. Prof. Micheal Affam, has revealed to GhanaWeb that the recent earth tremor which happened on June 24, 2020, brings the number to two occurrences for this year alone.

He allayed all public fears by explaining that the tremors are natural disasters and called for public education on safety measures in the wake of a possible earthquake or tremor in the country.



“This year alone two earth tremors have taken place, this is the second one… sometimes people don’t feel it and we don’t need to make noise because it is an event which can cause a lot of panic,” said Prof. Micheal Affam in an interview with GhanaWeb.



The light magnitude 4.0 earthquake with a depth of 10 km caused some residents located in the epicentre to seek cover in open fields during the shaking of the ground which occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes on Wednesday evening.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority has said the recent tremors is an indication of an impending earthquake. Ghana has since recorded a number of minor tremors between the years 2018 to 2020, with the latest occurring on June 24.



“Unfortunately for us, this one, the magnitude was around 4.0 and there was some shaking, people felt it and that is why its news now. We have records of lower-level magnitudes which we don’t even put them in the domain but at least for those high types, this is the second time in the year,” he said.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.