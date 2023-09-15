Wee selling ex-convict attacks okada rider on suspicion of being an informant

File photo

A 17-year-old okada rider is fighting for his life after allegedly being assaulted over marijuana (wee) at black gate, a Kasoa Ofaarko suburb in the Awutu Senya East municipality.

Sources suggest that Cobra, an ex-convict, saw the okada rider in the area and suspected him as an informant.



The eyewitnesses reveal that Cobra chased the boy until he fell and began attacking him with a knife until the victim fell unconscious.

The victim was promptly taken to Kasoa Poly Clinic and later referred to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Center.



Oheneba Adamah revealed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm that the suspect mistook the rider for an infant because the one whose motor he was riding was a known informant for the Police.