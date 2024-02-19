Weija-Gbawe CHRAJ organizes human right training for Ghana Immigration Service

Some officers of the Ghana Immigration Service who participated in the training

Source: CHRAJ Weija

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) of Weija-Gbawe, as part of their mandate in Article 218 (f), organized human rights training for the Ghana Immigration Service in Weija-Gbawe Command.

The training programme was organized for different shifts that is, from Shifts A to C.



Shift ‘A’ commenced from February 6 to 8, 2024 while Shift ‘B’ began from February 12 to 14, 2024.



In a similar vein, the last group which is Shift ‘C’ started from 14th to 16th February 14 to 16, 2024.



Among the topics treated were the three mandates of the Commission and ethics of public servants, upgrading, promotion, and termination of appointments, code of conduct for public servants under chapter 24 of the 1992 Constitution, discrimination and gender-based violence at the workplace, and the meaning of corruption from classical to criminological explanation

In his opening address, the Sector Commander for Weija-Gbawe, Chief Superintendent Richard Cofie underscored that human rights education is a never-ending process that must be part of life-long learning opportunities for all officers.



Frederick Obosu, the Deputy Superintendent of the Ghana Immigration Service, who is also the second in command, remarked that the ultimate goal of the training is to form a good attitude towards work and provide knowledge on human rights, administrative justice, and corruption, which will lead to good practices and integrity in the course of performing public service duties.



The facilitator who doubles as the Municipal Director of Weija-Gbawe Municipal Office, Frank Kwabena Owusu reechoed the definition of corruption by the former Secretary General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan.



He explained that corruption is an insidious plaque that has a wide range of corrosive effects on societies.

According to Mr. Owusu, for purposes of NACAP, corruption is defined as the misuse of entrusted power for private gain. He said corruption is endemic in Ghana and permeates both public and private sectors.



Admonishing Ghana Immigration Service officers, Frank Kwabena Owusu urged them not to demand bribes and extort monies from persons accessing their services.



The Municipal Director in elucidating the causes of corruption stated that the causes of corruption include institutional weakness, poor ethical standards including a limited commitment to the values of integrity and self-discipline, skewed incentives structure, and insufficient enforcement of laws within patrimonial social and political contexts.



He posited that the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) is a policy document that transcends political boundaries and tackles corruption holistically through prevention, education, and enforcement.

He underscored that combating corruption requires strong collective efforts from different sectors of society acting in coordinated ways.



Touching on upgrading, promotion, and termination of appointment, Mr. Owusu emphasized that employers are conferred some rights that are ethical, pragmatic, and legal to act without the permission of others.



He said employers are conferred legal rights to promote and terminate the employment of the worker.



According to him, those rights conferred on employers are to make them accountable and responsible for all their actions and inactions. He enlightened the officers to assert their rights by invoking Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which states "Administrative bodies and administrative officials shall act fairly and reasonably and comply with the requirements imposed on them by law and persons aggrieved by the exercise of such acts and decisions shall have the right to seek redress before a court or other tribunal.”

In a related development, the Municipal Director enumerated that there are guidelines that are provided in the constitution on how public officers should perform their duties, for transparency and accountability.



He added that the code of conduct for public officers is enshrined in Chapter 24 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



In referencing Article 284 of the Constitution Mr. Owusu said: "A public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts or is likely to conflict with the performance of the functions of his office."



In his concluding remarks, Frank Kwabena Owusu implored officers of the Ghana Immigration Service to among other things, and, by Article 286(7) of the 1992 Constitution to take and subscribe to an appropriate oath of office and pledge to bear true faith and allegiance to the Republic of Ghana and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of Ghana.