Weija-Gbawe GES authorises BECE invigilators to search candidates’ 'private parts'

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Education Office in Accra has issued a set of directives for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which includes measures aimed at curbing examination malpractice, a national concern.

Among the 11-point dos and don'ts for the examination, candidates are instructed to wear "ONLY Flat Open Sandals, without socks" and are prohibited from wearing wristwatches or carrying mobile phones and other electronic gadgets into the exam hall.



A standout measure mentioned in the full release is that "Supervisors and invigilators are authorised to thoroughly search all candidates, including their private parts, before they are allowed into the examination hall. They are also permitted to search candidates wearing head coverings, including veils."



The 2023 BECE is scheduled to take place from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11.



The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Director of Education, Charles Odoom, signed the letter containing these directives and distributed it for the attention of all public and private schools within the municipality.



