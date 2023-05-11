Weija boat accident: 13-year-old survivor recounts incident

File photo

A 13-year-old, Edinam Ekpe, has recounted how she survived a boat accident that took 9 lives in the Ga South District.

The pupils were on the boat transporting them from Fana to Kelee, in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The boat, which is said to have capsized, killed the children who are between the ages of 3 and 13.



The report added that the incident took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



The only survivor in the accident speaking to Joynews, narrated that a young boy asked them to join his boat while they had challenges in getting one.



She said when she joined her colleagues, she informed the boat rider he had over-packed them and suggested he takes some of them first and return for the rest but he refused.

She said while they were on the river, the boat subsided killing her colleagues and her kid brother.



“The accident occurred at 5:40 p.m. Yesterday when we were coming home, we didn’t get a boat to pick us but fortunately, we found a young boy on one and told him to pick us up. When he picked us up, I told him we were many on the boat and suggested that he drops some of us and take a fewer number.



“When I told him, he ignored me and said the boat would go. Just when we were going the boat turned and my kid brother fell and went missing but I held on to the boat until a man came to assist me,” she recounted.



YNA/WA