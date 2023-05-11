2
Weija boat disaster leaves 9 pupils dead

Boat Capsize 3 The boat is said to have carried pupils between the ages of 3 and 13

It is being reported that some children have died from drowning in the Ga South district.

According to a 3news.com report, the pupils were on the boat as it was transporting them from Fana to Kelee, in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The boat, which is said to have capsized, killed the children who are between the ages of 3 and 13.

The report added that the incident took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

It is unclear whether there are any rescue efforts being made currently.

The Ghana Police Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are also yet to officially comment on the accident.

