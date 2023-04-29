Weija dam to be opened again soon - Ghana Water Company

Weija Dam

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that it would start the spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam in Accra, anytime soon.

Annually, residents living in and around the following areas; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Adakope and many other communities are negatively affected by the water spillage anytime the water supply company opens the spill gates of the Weija Dam.



The management of GWCL on Friday, April 28, issued a press statement detailing the rationale behind their decision to open the spill gates of Weija Dams.



“With the onset of the rains, management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform the public, especially citizens living downstream of the Weija Dam, that it will begin spillage of excess water from the dam any time soon,” the statement said.



Parts of the statement also read that, “The level of the dam as of Friday 28 April 2023 is 46ft, 1ft below the maximum safe operating level of 47ft. The dam levels are monitored on an hourly basis and the GWCL will not hesitate to open the spill gates, should the level go above 46.5ft, so as not to compromise the integrity of the dam and to avert any disaster.”

“Management of GWCL expects that the public will be supportive in this exercise to avoid a reoccurrence of the disaster that has occurred in the past,” the GWCL statement added.



In past years, the spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam has resulted in the flooding of some homes and the destruction of properties.







EAN/WA