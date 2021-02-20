Weija sex offender said he was soldier, a relative of ‘Despite’ – Neighbours claim

The issue is being investigated by Police

Opinion leaders in the Weija Gbawe Municipality have taken it upon themselves to support victims of the defilement case reported on Angel FM on February 17, 2021.

First Vice-Chairperson of the Weija Gbawe Constituency, Madam Alice Ofori Atta popularly known as “Area Mama” is among persons who have taken interest in the story.



She said: “When we heard the news on-air today, we the elders and opinion leaders in the community took steps to meet DOVSSU and Police Commanders over the issue. They communicated to us what they have done in respect to the case so far.”



“We proceeded to the house of the victims. We found out the deplorable state in which they live. The woman [Madam Gladys Koomson] cannot afford to foot the hospital bills for the children, not even to talk of boarding a vehicle to the hospital for a check-up.”



Madam Alice also revealed that the sex offender, Mr Kwaku Boateng, has been acting under the pretence to deceive his neighbours.



“Our investigation revealed that he has been going about deceiving the public that he was once a military officer, he is related to Osei Kwame Despite among others.”

She also noted that Mr. Kwaku Boateng has been caught once fondling with the breast of his colleague baker’s eight-year daughter.



She called on all philanthropists, loved ones and all other well-meaning Ghanaians to assist in improving upon the wellbeing of the victims and to relocate them for their safety.



She also urged the organisations involved in the investigation to speed up the process and to arraign the offender before court.



Meanwhile, an assembly member of the New Weija East electoral area, Grace Ntiamoah, has called on parents to be open to their children so they can share secrets with them on such issues for their protection.



Background

Earlier on February 17, 2021, it was reported that a man, Mr. Kwaku Boateng aged 41, had slept with his two step-daughters and impregnated both.



He slept with the girls under threat that he would kill them if they disclosed the secret of his affair with them.



The victims were aged 13 and 15. The 13-year-old is five months pregnant while the elder, 15, has given birth to a four-month-old baby.



The issue currently is under investigation.