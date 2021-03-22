Welcome back home, Mr Sharp Brain - Mensah Bonsu to Ofori-Atta

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has welcomed Ken back home

The caretaker Minister of Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has sent welcome words to the minister-designate of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ken Ofori-Atta returned to the country yesterday after he left on February 24, 2021, for further medical attention post coronavirus complications after he had earlier tested positive in December 2020, a statement from the Ministry had said.



But, in a Facebook post, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who stepped in for him, praised God for the life of the minister while welcoming him back home.



"Ken, my brother. Welcome back!! God has always been in control and his grace will continue to be sufficient. Mr Sharp brain, the nation awaits your input to still the waters!! Welcome home," he said.

Ken Ofori-Atta is said to have spent about thirty days at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA, where he received specialized treatment for post-coronavirus complications.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta is yet to be vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, awaiting approval as minister.



