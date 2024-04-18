Welder fined GH¢6,000 for harming businesswoman at Aboso

File photo

Source: GNA

A metal welder residing at Sun City, a suburb of Aboso, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, has been fined GH¢6,000 for unlawfully causing harm to a businesswoman.

Mohammed Awal, 29, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.



The convict in default of the fine would serve five years in prison. The court has also ordered him to pay a sum of GH¢10,000 by April 30, 2024, as compensation to the victim.



Police Superintendent Juliana Essel-Dadzie, who prosecuted the case, told the court that the complainant (name withheld) resides at New Site, a suburb of Tarkwa, but is currently out of town to seek medical care.



The prosecution said on Monday, March 11, 2024, at about 1800 hours, the complainant sent some products to her customer, Ibrahim Ali who lives in the same house as Awal but met his absence.



The prosecution said the complainant called Ali on the phone, and he directed her to wait for him in the house and she agreed, but while waiting, another lady who lived in the same house brought out some secondhand clothes and a witness in the case decided to purchase some.

According to Superintendent Essel-Dadzie, Awal who was then in the bathroom came out and warned the complainant to keep quiet as she was making excessive noise.



She said Awal continued and even called the complainant a prostitute after which he left the house and returned around 1900 hours and met the complainant standing close to a gutter and then subjected her to severe beating until she fell unconscious with multiple deep wounds on her right leg.



According to the prosecution, some residents in the neighbourhood rescued the complainant and took her to the Aboso Health Centre where she was treated and later discharged.



The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Aboso Police post and on March 18, 2024, at about 1300 hours, Ali and his friend Daniel Mandela arrested Awal and handed him over to the police to aid investigations.