Welder jailed 15 years for attempted robbery

The culprit relieved a 15-year jail term for allegedly conspiring with another suspect to steal

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old welder to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for attempting to rob a technician.

Joseph Kumah denied conspiring with another suspect called 'Ayittey Badana' who is currently on the run.



Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, that Mr David Sackey, complainant resides at Mannet Village on the Spintex Road.



The culprit, who was 22 years at the time of the incident also lived at Teshie, according to Mr. Ahiabor.



On February 2, 2018, the convict and his accomplice, armed with a cutlass, cutter, and a flat screwdriver, entered the complainant's house by scaling the wall of the house, the court heard.



Inspector Ahiabor said Kumah, then used the screwdriver to force open the sliding glass door to one of Mr Sackey's rooms where they took six mobile phones, a power bank, a laptop computer and a digital camera, all valued at GHC12,000.00.

The Prosecution said the complainant who was at that time armed with a Pump Action Gun, fired at Kumah when they were about to enter his bedroom.



He said the culprit although hit by the bullet managed to escape together with Ayittey, adding that Mr Sackey, who was trembling rushed to the Police to make a formal complaint.



He said Kumah sustained injuries in the mouth, jaw and neck was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital for treatment and was later referred to the 37 Military Hospital.



It was then that the doctor detected that the injuries were as a result of a gunshot, thus, his decision to inform the Police.