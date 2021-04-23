Well done for appointing more women – PNC to Akufo-Addo

The new list has these women appointed

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has “applauded” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for “giving 26% representation to women” in his government through his recent deputy ministerial nominations “as against 16%” in his first term.

A statement signed by General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla on Thursday, 22 April 2021, said: “This decision is a major step forward for gender equality and women’s empowerment in Ghana with direct implications for women’s broader engagement in national decision-making”.



In the party’s view, “it is also a strong message to all women in Ghana – young and old – that the sky is not even the limit in their quest for greatness”.



The party conceded that “although there is more room for improvement”, it “sees this as a sign of good gesture by the president toward the women of Ghana and wants to thank him on their behalf”.



The PNC impressed on the president “to replicate this kind gesture” in his appointments to the various Boards of government agencies and public enterprises, as well as chief executives of state institutions and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies “in line with the Geneva Convention on gender parity”.

“We implore on the fortunate women who are appointed to live up to expectation and to give credence to the saying: ‘What men can do, women can do better’. This is the only way for them to ensure future appointment of more women in government”.



The party also reiterated its call “for the immediate passage of the long-awaited Affirmative Action Bill into law”.



“We believe this will go a long way to alleviate the plight of women and further increase their participation in the governance of this country”, the party said.



It noted that a future PNC government “shall see to the appointment of not less than 40% of women”, adding: “We believe in the competence of women in the management of our affairs”.