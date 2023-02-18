0
Well driller dies after he slipped and fell into a well

Drill 960x570 File photo of a well

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A well driller has reportedly met his untimely death.

Identified as Kwame Kyei, 36, the driller died at Bonsu Nkwanta in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the driller slipped and fell into a well and that was what caused his death.

Reporting from the area, Sikaba said the incident shocked the residents who have described the incident as painful.

He explained that the driller fell into another well closer to the well he was drilling.

