Wenchi residents in shock as police retrieve decomposed body from a roof

Source: GNA

The Wenchi Police in the Bono Region have begun investigations into the death of a yet-to-be-identified lady and have called for calm among the public.

Residents in the municipality were thrown into a state of shock and disbelief at the weekend when the police retrieved the decomposed body from a ceiling at a compound house at Gensoso, a suburb of the town.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learned that the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Wenchi Government Hospital mortuary.



Joseph Nkrumah, the Assemblyman of the Kaamu/Gensoso Electoral Area, told the GNA in an interview that some tenants discovered the body.



The Assemblyman said he received a phone call from one of the Unit Committee members at Gensoso, near Wenchi, who informed him about the incident.

Occupants of the house heard some unusual noise on the top of the ceiling in one of the rooms every night, a situation which had given them sleepless nights for some time now, Nkrumah stated.



So, one of the tenants climbed a ladder to the ceiling and discovered the decomposed body, wrapped with a white bed sheet with mice around it and the police were quickly informed.



Nkrumah said it was somewhat strange that there was no smell in the house, adding there were no arrests yet as the police continued with investigations.